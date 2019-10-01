James P. Warmuth, 72, of Keewatin, passed away Tuesday, Sept.17, 2019.

James was born March 31, 1947, to Raymond and Barbara Warmuth in Hibbing.

James is survived by his wife, Julie (Serfling) Warmuth; sons, Bryan Warmuth of Keewatin and James Warmuth Jr., of California; siblings: Leo, David, Bernard, Barbara, Phyllis, Loretta, Donald, Carolyn, Jim, Connie and Richard; grandchildren: Tayler, Tyler, Chelsea, Paul, Rachael, and Jaymes; great-granddaughter, Eirinn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Barbara.

Funeral: Private family services were held on Saturday.

Funeral arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

