James Macynski, 67, of Side Lake, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
He was born Jan. 27, 1952, to John and Mary (Urbanich) Macynski in Chisholm. Jim grew up in Chisholm and graduated from Chisholm High School. He served in the National Guard and worked for 30 years as an electrician at US Steel/MN Tac, following retirement from MN Tac Jim worked as a maintenance man at the Golden Crest Nursing Home. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post 247. In 1992 he married his wife Connie. Jim enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a M.A.S.H. fan.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; daughters: Cheryl (Wes) Hawkinson of Silver Bay, Minn., Rebecca (Jason) Borovac of Cloquet, Minn., Danielle (Dan) Gibbs, of Byron, Minn.; grandchildren: Colton, Logan and Jade Hawkinson, Michael, Madeline and Oscar Borovac, Griffin Natalie, Claire, Greta and Elin Gibbs; siblings: Linda Silvestri, John (Ellen) Macynski, Gary (Carla) Macynski, Duayne (Lisa) Macynski; his casino partner, Mick; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary.
Funeral: Private family services will be held at a later date.
Burial: Interment will be at the Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
