James Lee Hnatko

Jim L. Hnatko, 69, of Nashwauk, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on May 12, 1950, in Virginia, to William and Bettyann (Chipman) Hnatko. He was a graduate of Chisholm High School and the Vocational Technical College specializing in welding. He was a longtime Chisholm, Keewatin and Nashwauk resident. Jim worked at L & M Radiator for many years. Jim enjoyed collecting, reading, music, designing yard art, motorcycles, building and tinkering. He also loved going to car shows, swap meets, and the library. He will always be remembered by his family as a man of many talents specializing in machinery, engineering and welding.
Jim is survived by his significant other, Jean Tobey; children, LeAnne Hnatko, Jodi (Joseph) Higginbottom, Betty Ann (Joe) Yugo, Melissa (Warren) Foster; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Alan Hnatko (Steve Bartlett) and Sharon Hnatko Bowen (Glenn Bowen).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at a later date in May, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel in Chisholm.
Inurnment: Will take place at Chisholm Cemetery.
To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
