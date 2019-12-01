James H. Robertson, 98, longtime resident of Hibbing and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa., Duluth, and Hayes, Kansas, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation in Hibbing.
He was born May 21, 1921, in Stockton, Kansas, the son of James and Grace Mable (Woods) Robertson. He was a graduate of Stockton High School and went on to receive his engineering degree from the South Dakota School of Mines. Jim was a veteran of the US Army Air Corps where he rose to the rank of Captain and flew B24’s as part of the Mapping Squadron in the South Pacific during WWII. He was united in marriage to Gertrude Hansen on March 8, 1947, in Rapid City, S.D.
James worked as a Mining Engineer for US Steel Minntac – arriving to begin the early work on the Pilotac Plant. He retired with over 35 years of service. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where he served on committees and sang in the choir. He was a member of the Engineer’s Club, the Algonquin Club, the Mesaba Country Club, and Bridge Clubs. He enjoyed square dancing, curling, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, and playing racquetball. Jim delivered Meals-on-Wheels for 27 years.
The family would like to extend a “thank you” to the staff at Guardian Angels – especially those that served in the Brooklyn area and gave James such great care, and to Dr. Jon Rudberg for going the extra mile.
Jim is survived by his children: Nancy (Ric) Hollins of Whitesboro, N.Y., Tom (Mary) Robertson of Hibbing, and Sandy (Tom) Wierman of Idaho Falls, Idaho; son-in-law: Gene Stuffle of Pocatello, Idaho; grandchildren: Jim (Sara Erickson) Robertson, Scott and Katy Hollins, Dr. Katherine (Dr. Kyle Register) Robertson, Robert Stuffle, and Kristin Hollins; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gertrude in 2013, daughter, Linda Stuffle; and sisters, Maxine and Fran.
Funeral: Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Inurnment will follow in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
