Funeral arrangements for James H. Robertson, age 98, of Hibbing, are pending with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing.

He died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation in Hibbing. Services will be planned For Dec. 4, 2019. A full notice will follow.

