James E. Rosewall, 85, Side Lake, Minn., died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in his home, 68 days after his twin brother, Wally.
He was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Hibbing, to Lucy and William Rosewall. James was an Army veteran in the Korean War. After the service, he was an x-ray technician for a short time. He then returned to Hibbing and graduated from the Cummins Diesel mechanic’s program. After he left Cummins, he went to work at Hibbing Taconite as a mechanic, working there until his retirement in 1997. Jim always was working on a project, whether it was working on his machinery, chopping his many cords of wood or just mowing the lawn. In his free time, James loved to fish and hunt. He especially loved traveling to Canada and Alaska pursuing his passion. His fondest companions were the dogs that he owned throughout the years!
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Kristine (Paul) Janssen of Hibbing, Daniel (Kerry) Rosewall of Cumming, Ga., Carol Digby of Grand Rapids, Minn., John Rosewall of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Joe (Lyn) Rosewall of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Nancy Rosewall of Virginia; and several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother; stepfather, Nestor Oling; and his brother.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, in the Dougherty Funeral Home.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Tuesday in the funeral home.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery with military honors by the Mid-Range Honor Guard.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.