James Charles Stuntebeck, 82, of Buhl, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Westwood Assisted Living in Duluth.
James was born on May 13, 1937, in Hibbing, to Albert and Edvina (Vorgert) Stuntebeck. He grew up in Nashwauk, and at age 17, joined the Army. After leaving the Army he settled in Biwabik where he met his wife, Judith (Judy) Vidmar. They were married August 3, 1974. He worked at LTV Steel Mining for 36 years. In 2006 James and Judy moved to Buhl. James enjoyed spending his time reading and was an active parishioner of St John’s Catholic Church in Biwabik and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Buhl.
He is survived by his daughter, Jenny Stuntebeck; sisters, Karen (Don) Niles and Gloria Stuntebeck; along with several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Judy in 2007; his parents; and his sister, Marilyn (Don) Fiskewold.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl. Rev.. Anthony Craig will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Burial: Will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Virginia immediately following the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com
