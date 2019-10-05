James Anthony Ross

James “Jim” Anthony Ross, 85, devoted husband, father, grandfather and combat marine left his pain behind on Monday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was in the presence of his wife, children, multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A lifelong Iron Ranger, Jim spent most of his life as a resident of Calumet, Minn., raising a family of five children with his devoted wife Carol.
He was born in Cooley, Minn., to James Rossi and Grace (Peluso) Rossi. He was a graduate of Greenway High School. Growing up in the woods of northern Minnesota he was naturally drawn to outdoor activities and became a proficient trapper, hunter and fisherman with a keen interest in duck hunting. His sons have many fond memories of his incredible ability with his Browning shotgun and they recall that he often waited for them to shoot at incoming ducks before he commenced firing.
Shortly after graduation from high school he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He was a credit to the Marines and served in the Korean War. He returned from the war and began his working life with the Hanna Mining Company where through hard work, intelligence and determination he rose from the ranks of common laborer to eventually becoming electrical supervisor of the Butler Taconite plant near Nashwauk. He retired from Hanna Mining Company in 1984 after more than 30 years of dedication to the company. However, his technical skills and ambition did not go unnoticed and shortly after retiring he was recruited to work for other companies serving the mining and paper manufacturing industries. He traveled throughout the north country servicing and maintaining the automated systems that the mines and paper mills utilized. His unique talents, his ambition and his intelligence served these companies well.
After retiring, he and his wife Carol spent many happy years of adventure traveling in their motor home. During those years they covered much of the continental United States, Canada and Mexico. They had many wonderful memories of these trips and were able to attend celebrations such as Mardi Gras and other notable events. The motor home also afforded them the opportunity to enjoy extended visits at the homes of their children who were no longer residents of the Iron Range.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, etc. and he was the kind of father who preferred to participate in those activities with his family rather than friends. Many knew him as a quiet, determined man who chose to log countless miles of running rather than remaining sedentary. He remained extremely active late into life and continued to walk many miles each day even after undergoing hip replacement surgery. His ambition has served as an inspiration for his family as well as others who knew him.
Jim’s family is eternally grateful for the excellent care provided by the staff at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl. During his time there he was the beneficiary of the skills and extreme compassion of the professional Cornerstone team. The family also wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to Jim’s son-in-law, Dave Myrum and grandson, Dan Myrum, who have always been willing to make time to help Jim and Carol. In addition, the family would like to thank all of the neighbors in Calumet who have been so wonderful and helpful.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol (Geroy) Ross; his brother, Terrence (Linda Roots) Markovich; daughter, Gina Ross of Hibbing; son, James Paul Ross of Lakeville, Minn; daughter, Sheri (Dave) Myrum of Hibbing; son, Daniel (Rebecca) Ross of Carver, Minn.; daughter, Susan Grace Rossi of Minneapolis, Minn.; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He set a wonderful example for all of us and showed us what determination and hard work can accomplish. We will be forever grateful to have been the beneficiaries of these great qualities.
Jim was preceded in death by his father James Rossi, his mother Grace Markovich and his sister Jodi Bonovich.
Celebration of life with the immediate family to follow.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
