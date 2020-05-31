James A. “Jim” Becicka, 59, of Pengilly, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020, at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, Minn.
Funeral: Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk.
Visitation: Will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Burial: Interment will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.