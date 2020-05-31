James A. “Jim” Becicka, 59, of Pengilly, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020, at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, Minn.

Funeral: Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Nashwauk Alliance Church in Nashwauk.

Visitation: Will be held from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Burial: Interment will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.



