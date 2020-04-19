Jacqueline Marthe Taddei, a former Hibbing resident until 2016, died at Cerenity Assisted Living, a caring and compassionate community in White Bear Lake, Minn.
Her glorious life began in Buhl, Minn., to Marthe and Stan Palmquist. She grew up in Chisholm and graduated from her hometown high school as Miss Chisholm.
Her first job was an assistant nursery school teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Chisholm. After that she worked as a secretary for 10 years, in the engineering and property records department for US Steel in North Hibbing.
On July 16, 1955, she married Albert D. Taddei after being introduced by her sister Elizabeth, their first date was a hockey game. Albert preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 1993.
In the 1970s, Jacqueline worked as a part-time teachers aide at the Alice, Cobb Cook and Washington Schools in Hibbing. In 1978 she went to work at the Hibbing Public Library, retiring in 1989.
Jacqueline was an active member of the General Federation of Women where she was a historian and scrapbook keeper for many years. She was also an officer of the National Catholic Federation of Foresters for over 65 years and a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.
She loved to travel and kept in touch with her many relatives. She was an avid reader and a collector of souvenir spoons from all over the world.
She is survived by her son, Vincent (wife Karen) Taddei; and her granddaughter, Olivia (husband Garrick) Delaney. She is also survived by her last living sibling of eight, Marie (Jerry) Rock of Superior, Wis.; along with many nieces and nephews.
From her birth to her death, mother nourished those around her with love, compassion and faith.
Funeral: On some future date there will be an announcement as to a funeral and or a gathering of family and friends.
Burial: Inurnment will be next to her husband, Albert, of 38 years, in the Veterans section of the Hibbing Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of bestowal and during these times of high unemployment, please give a generous gift to your local Food Shelf.
