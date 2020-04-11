Irving J. Gasperini

Irving “Irv” Gasperini, 90, former Hibbing resident, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He was born in Gaastra, Mich., to Selmo and Millie (Rometti) Gasperini on June 24, 1929. Irv graduated from Stambaugh High School and attended business college in Milwaukee, Wis., earning a degree in accounting. He also served in the Michigan National Guard for six years, earning the rank of Sargent. He worked for 33 years for M.A. Hanna Mining Company, starting in Stambaugh, Mich., as a payroll clerk, then as a purchasing agent and retiring from the National Steel Pellet Plant in Keewatin, Minn., as the Materials Manager in 1985.
In spite of many difficult challenges in his lifetime, including losing three wives to breast cancer, Irv was resilient and courageous. He will be most remembered for his generous, loving spirit as he touched the lives of everyone he met. His friendly and outgoing nature lead him to easily make perfect strangers life-long friends. You could not meet Irv without him knowing more than just your name!
Irv’s family and his faith were the most important things to him, above all else. He came from a very large extended family and took the time to keep in touch with most of them, always offering encouragement and advice. He considered his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren his greatest blessings. Irv recently moved to Woodbury, Minn., to be closer to his family.
While living in Hibbing, he was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church, the Mesabi Country Club, the Algonquin Club, and the Elks Club. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. In Hibbing, his Greenhaven neighbors would often spot him standing in front of a full-length mirror in his front yard while practicing his golf swing. His love for golf led him to Arizona where he resided for almost 28 years. He and his “Monday Night Golf Group” shared many laughs and adventures through the years.
Irv is survived by his children, Gary (Sandi) of Waconia, Minn., Jim (Jennifer) of Woodbury, Minn., Steve (Gary Trapp) of Phoenix, Ariz., Kathy (Bill) Rothaar of Miller Place, N.Y., Marcy (Jim) Bugliosi of Hibbing, and Gina Calabro of Phoenix, Ariz.. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Shaina (Wayne) Jones, Elle, Tucker, and Will Gasperini, Nick, Ali and Danny Rothaar, and Gina (Mattia) Zammarchi and Marcus Bugliosi; and three great-grandchildren, Leah and Elynn Jones, and Alessandro Zammarchi. In addition, he is survived by his long-time companion, Janis Grange of Sun City West, Ariz., and his brothers, Joe (Joyce) Gasperini, Len (Marilyn) Gasperini of Iron River, Mich., and many other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wives, Rosemary (Ratagick), Patricia (Driscoll Calabro), and Betty (Sinko).
Because of the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic which ultimately took Irv’s life, the family will be scheduling a memorial celebration in Iron River, Mich., where Irv will be buried at a later date. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Stonecrest Assisted Living in Woodbury for the loving care Irv received in the last few months of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to local Hospice organizations. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
