Irene Louise (Melsvor) Stoyke

Irene Louise Stoyke, 89, of Hibbing, died July 11, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Wabasha, Minn.
Since 1959, she and Richard resided in Hibbing, where they raised their family. An active member of the Hibbing community, she was a First Presbyterian Church council member, library board member, Mesabi Concert Association member, Humane Society volunteer, PTA member and Hibbing High School band-parent. She was known for her generosity, sweet smile, kind heart and always had a twinkle in her eye. She always made her home comfortable and a hub for neighborhood children, where kids came to ice skate in the backyard, perform plays on the porch and enjoy her homemade cookies. Even at the end of her life, her gentle spirit and positive attitude touched many people.
She is survived by her six children: Rachel, Ruth, Jane, Paul and his son Teddy, Philip (Brielle) and their children Greta and Linnea; and Andy (Lucy) and their children Kristina, Thomas and Adam; her sister, Ruth Korfhage; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Olaf and Mabel Melsvor; and her two sisters, Aggie Hommes and Marge Larson.
Funeral: A celebration of her life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Thomson-Dougherty Funeral Home, 2535 Park Ave Minneapolis, MN 55404.
Visitation: Friends and family are welcome to gather for a visitation two hours prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home. A reception will follow.
