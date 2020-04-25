On April 23, 2020, Ione Ardyth Carlson passed away at her home in Burnsville, Minn., surrounded by the love of family and friends.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Ione’s loving and easy-going nature lit up many lives. Born in 1933, in Hibbing, Ione was daughter of Lila (Cheever) and Edward Eckman, and sister to Joy (deceased), Mavis, Warren, Sharon and Allen.
After graduating from Hibbing High School, Ione began working at the Pickands Mathers district office where she met Gordon Carlson. They married in 1957. Ione and Gordon moved many times throughout Gordie’s career including Montreal and Sept-Iles in Quebec, Canada. After 30 years in Westlake, Ohio, they returned to Minnesota to be close to their children.
Ione shared her love and generosity with many. As a teenager, she cared for her father who suffered from Parkinson’s disease. As a devoted mother, she created special holiday traditions, styled the family poodle, Noire, drove us to and from work, attended every night of our high school plays, cheered us on at gymnastic, baton or hockey meets, and served as Girl Scout leader for 12 years. She was a member of WAMI and volunteered for the Cleveland Psychiatric Institute, organizing monthly community meals for its clients, and she donated blood regularly. When she “retired” with Gordie in 1993, they began spending winter months in Florida where they hosted family for extended visits and she out walked us all, even in the deep, white sands of Fort Meyers Beach. She became a sports fanatic and could answer any question about any team or competitor in any sport. As much as anything else, Ione shared her generosity of heart through her baking, and all who knew her will miss her homemade bread and cinnamon rolls. Ione gave us a lifetime of blessings and she will continue to light up our lives forever.
Grieving her passing are her husband, Gordie; children, Deborah Carlson, Craig (Lisa) Carlson, Thomas (Brennan Baas) Carlson, Lynette (Joe) Argir, Robert (Kim) Carlson, Kerri (Wes Haynes) Carlson; grandchildren, Sean, Benjamin, Jeremy, and Samantha Argir, Evey Carlson, Edwin-Ray Haynes; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral: Due to social distancing, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website to leave a message of condolence, www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
