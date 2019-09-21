Howard Dean Olson

Howard Dean Olson, 83, of Grand Rapids, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Fairview Hospital in Hibbing.

He was born to Oscar and Angeline Olson on Jan. 16, 1936, in Duluth.

Howard is survived by his partner, Joyce Manney; four children: Deanna Olson, Michael (Kathy) Olson, David (Kris) Olson, and Dean (Jenny) Olson; six sisters: Lori Downey, Carole LaBrec, Beverly DeMarchi, Cheryl Siqueiros, Terri Kay, Vickie Courtney; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Olson; and sister, Judy Owens.

Funeral: According to Howard’s wishes no memorials or services are being planned.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.

