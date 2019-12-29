Hope Marie Chamberlin, 9, of Hibbing, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.
She was born Dec. 25, 2009, in Hibbing to Ariel Smock and Mirl Chamberlin. Hope was an energetic young girl who loved life to its fullest. She loved being outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, riding her bike, enjoying the lakes or getting dirty with her mother doing work around the house. She and her cousin Sasha would make Tik-Tok videos together and she loved being with her baby brother and sister. When she was in the house she would do arts and crafts and enjoy her music, especially the Beatles and Michael Jackson.
She is survived by parents, Ariel Smock and Mirl Chamberlin; her siblings, Christopher Smock and Eveline Milkovich; her maternal grandparents, Jane (Thomas Curran) Smock and Michael Smock both of Hibbing; her paternal grandparents, Leon Looker and Rose Anderson, both of Hibbing; her paternal great-grandparents, Nancy (Al) Heinonen, Superior, Wis.; her special aunts and uncles, Adrian Smock, Samantha Smock, Tabby and Lynnie, along with her other aunts, uncles, and many loved cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Eveline and Adrian Boldt and Eileen and Ernest Smock; her uncles, Christopher Smock, Kasey Smock and Andy Erickson; and her aunt Jennifer Smock.
Funeral: Services for Hope will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation: Will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Friday.
Burial: Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Hope, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
