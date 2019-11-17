Funeral: A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Herman J. Wirtz, a lifelong resident of Cloverdale, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Cloverdale Town Hall, 16470 County Road 8 (North of Nashwauk). Pastor Jack Tillotson will officiate. Military Honors will be accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard. Refreshments will be served. Please join with family and friends to honor and remember Herman; who was a great husband, father, grandfather and neighbor. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Burial: Interment will be in the spring at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
