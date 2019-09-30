Herman J. Wirtz, 93, of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully, with his children by his side on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm. Herman Joseph Wirtz was born at home on April 28, 1926, in Itasca County, Minn., to Joseph and Elizabeth (Hansen) Wirtz. Herman was raised north of Nashwauk and lived his entire life in that community. He served in the Navy during World War II. Herman met Ruth in California during his time in the service and moved back to Minnesota where the two were married for 72 years. He worked for 30 years at MA Hanna and retired at the age of 47 to continue farming. First, milking dairy cows and then converting to beef cattle. He knew all of his herd by name. The couple's love of hunting and fishing took them to many destinations. Many big-game trophies of various species hung on their walls. Their garden was envied by all and was shared with many. Herman's tomatoes were his pride and joy. He loved picking berries and foraging; much of which were made into his multitude of desserts. Herman loved his sweets.
Herman spent many hours with his family, friends, and grandchildren. Friends were always welcome for coffee and desserts. At the nursing home, he continued his love of coffee and cake time with his new friends, catered by Joan Wirtz.
Herman is survived by his children, Linda Bartels, Craig (Joan) Wirtz, and Joseph Wirtz; grandchildren: Arleen VanRiper, Anjeanette (JR) Buckley, Eric (Wendy) Bartels, Ann (Rob) Wanvig, Amy Merrick, Lisa (Lonny) Cappo, Nicole (Gerald) Snider, and Aaron (Melissa) Wirtz; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Katherine Forsberg.
He was preceded in death by his spouse of 72 years, Ruth Wirtz; grandson, Ricky Wirtz; three brothers; and one sister.
Funeral: Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook, or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
