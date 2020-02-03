Herbert John Smart Sr.

Herbert John Smart Sr., 77, of Keewatin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. He was surrounded by loving family at the time of his passing.

Born April 8, 1942, to Kenneth and Monica Smart, Herb was the eighth of 12 children. On Dec. 19, 1964, he married Sandra (Scholesser) Smart.

Herb was employed in the mining industry as a heavy equipment operator, retiring from National Steel in 1994. Herb proudly coached all three of his boys in boxing and enjoyed attending any and all extra-curricular activities and sports that his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participated in. Herb was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time in the woods or fishing on his boat.

Herb is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Herbert (Michelle) Smart, Jr., Scott (Crystal) Smart, and Darby (Stacy) Smart; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral: At the request of the family, there will be no services held.

Memorials: Can be directed to Fairview Range Homecare Hospice.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign our online guestbook or send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Smart, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries