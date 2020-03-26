Herbert Gerald Garrard, 98, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health Center in Hibbing.
He was born on Oct. 9, 1921, in Jenkins Township, Minn., (near Brainerd) to Robert and Bertha (Gaskins) Garrard and grew up there.
Jerry served in the Army Air Corp during World War II, flying 26 missions, and worked for 30 years with the Minnesota Highway Patrol (1951-1981). He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Uncle Jerry is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Priscilla (Moberg) Garrard; and 10 siblings.
Funeral: Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorials: May be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
