Henry W (Hank) Kautto, of Nashwauk, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Cottage Wood Senior Communities Memory Care in Rochester, Minn.
He was born on July 20,1936, to Charles and Josephine (Ronkainen) Kautto.
Hank was employed at Mesaba Service in Hibbing, where he relined brake shoes for heavy equipment trucks used in the mining industry. After Mesaba Service closed he worked at the Swan Lake Country Club. Hank was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Hank enjoyed hunting, fishing , and camping with his sons and many great friends from the Iron Range communities. You could always count on Hank to have the sauna hot any time of year. Hank was a fan of all of the great polka music, Vikings football, and the Nashwauk 4th of July celebrations. There was never a dull moment with Hank and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maria (Flores) Kautto; his sons: Charlie (Patty) of Nashwauk, Mark (Mary) of Rochester, Minn., John the US traveler, Pete (Robin) of New York Mills, Minn.; grandchildren: Cassie Kautto, Katie Kautto, Mathias (Bridget) Kautto, Isac Kautto, Hannah Kautto, Erica (Jay) Wray- Hourhihan, Nicole (Adam) Barnette, Kevin Bender, Annie Kautto; five great-grandchildren; and niece, Lisa Kautto.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Oscar Kautto and John Kautto; and cousins, Don (Susie) Ronkainen and Ann (Ray) Coan.
Funeral: Services will be held at a later date.
