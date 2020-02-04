Helen Ruth Jacklen

Helen R. Jacklen, 87, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Essentia Health of Virginia.
She was born May 15, 1932, to Joel and Emily (Bakker) Henderson in Shell Lake, Wis. After graduating from nursing school in 1953, Helen became a registered nurse. She was employed with Fairview Range Medical Center retiring after 40 years of service. Helen entered marriage with Donald J. Jacklen on June 12, 1954, in Shell Lake. Together they moved to Hibbing in 1957 where they raised their family. Helen was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing, including the church guild. She was very active in her church, making Grace Lutheran a big part of her life. Helen enjoyed fishing, sewing, cooking, and baking as some of her favorite pastimes. Helen and Don traveled extensively in their motor home after retirement visiting family and friends in Idaho, Montana, the Southwest, and Florida. Their honeymoon was spent on Crow (Kakagi) Lake in Ontario returning for countless camping and fishing trips over the years including a week at a cabin in August of 2019 with all children and many grandchildren.
Helen is survived by her husband, Donald Jacklen, Hibbing; her children: Kathleen (Melvin Moschler) Jacklen, Britt, James (Beth) Jacklen, Richfield, Minn., Thomas (Cindy) Jacklen, Angora, and Richard Jacklen, Hibbing; her siblings, Glen (Norma) Henderson, Kalispel, Mont., and Judy Markgren, Rice Lake, Wis., 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Dona Meehan.
Funeral: Services for Helen will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Tim Yearyean will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Saturday.
Burial: Interment will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
