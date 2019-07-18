Helen Marie Sigler, 96, of Fredericksburg, Va., and formerly of Sacramento, Calif., and Hibbing, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Fredericksburg.
She was born Nov. 12, 1922, in Brainerd, the daughter of Joseph E. and Lola M. (Basset) Janowiak.
Helen worked as a homemaker and also as a store clerk for The Pied Piper and Amy’s Hardware in Sacramento. She was a fan of the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Washington Redskins. She enjoyed cooking and baking.
Helen is survived by her children: James (Jeanette) Yourzek of Calif., Judith Kojonen of Hibbing, Rolland (Marsha) Sigler of Md., and Randy Sigler of Va.; grandchildren: Denise (Robert) Anderson, Dawn (Michael) Landgreen, Michael (Angela) Kojonen, and Rolland Sigler; several great and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Isabelle; and numerous extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and several siblings.
Funeral: Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel, in Hibbing. Chaplain Bonnie Pugleasa will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the funeral Monday at the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman family funeral home, in Hibbing. To express condolences online please visit www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
