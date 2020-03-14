Helen M. Silvia, 101, passed away peacefully at home with family at her side on March 7, 2020.
She was born on March 26, 1918, in Duluth, and moved to Hibbing in 1946, where she resided until her passing.
Helen was very passionate about her children and grandchildren. She loved traveling, entering contests, going to the casino (Black Bear), gardening, watching the Twins, and being with her friends. She had the fortune of visiting five continents and experienced events ranging from whitewater rafting to going on a safari. Her favorite places to visit were the Philippines, Kenya, New Zealand, China, Ireland and the Scandinavian Countries.
Helen loved to enter contests! Her creativity and cleverness enabled her to win over 600 prizes which included a trip to Hawaii, 12 bicycles, a year’s supply of ice cream, diamond jewelry, many appliances and much more. She also won prizes for her cooking skills in the Duluth News Tribune cookbook contests.
We would like to extend our appreciation to the wonderful and compassionate staff of Fairview Hospice; Hanna, Kate, Sue, Ann and Peggy, Dr. Amy Hilde-Philips, Reilly from Dougherty Funeral Home, and Father Jeremy from Blessed Sacrament Church.
She is survived by children, Joseph M. III, Susan and Douglas; grandson, Troy; great grandchildren, Faith, Aysia, Kylee, Abryana and Evelyn; daughter-in-law, Arlene; sister-in-law, Sally; nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph M. Jr. (Married 58 years); youngest son, Mark; granddaughter, Tiffany; and parents, Frank and Matilda Isadore.
Funeral: A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing per Helen’s request.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to mass at church.
Interment: Will follow mass at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Helen’s wish was that any donations be sent to “Feed My Starving Children” in Coon Rapids, Minn.
A celebration of life will be held at the home of Helen’s daughter, Susan, in Hibbing at a later date.
Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
