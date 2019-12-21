Helen Kotonias Russell, 85, of Bemidji, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji, with Fr. Bryan Kujawa officiating.
Visitation: will be one hour prior to the service at the church with a rosary at 9:30 am.
Interment: will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.
To send flowers to the family of Helen Russell, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.