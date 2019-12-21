Helen Kotonias Russell, 85, of Bemidji, Minn., died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji, with Fr. Bryan Kujawa officiating.

Visitation: will be one hour prior to the service at the church with a rosary at 9:30 am.

Interment: will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji under the direction of the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Russell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Service
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM
St. Philip's Catholic Church
620 Beltrami Ave. NW
Bemidji, MN 56601
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Helen's Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries