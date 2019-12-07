Helen Elina Smith, 64, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by family.

Helen is survived by her sister, Jane (Rod) Washington; brother, Stephan (Julie) Dasovich; foster sister, Sheila Martinson; her niece, Stephanie; nephews: William, Joseph, Timothy and Jeremy. She is also survived by nine great- nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Smith; and parents, Stephan and Lillian Dasovich.

Funeral: Memorial Service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Woodlake Nature Center.

