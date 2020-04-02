Harvey D. Waters

Harvey Donald Waters, 75, of Ada, Minn., formerly of Apache Junction, Ariz., and Chisholm, Minn., died on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Twin Valley Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Harvey was born March 7, 1945, in Chisholm to Ellen and Donald Waters. His red hair, blue eyes and motorcycle caught Karen Sue’s eye and they married on Sept. 18, 1965 at the First Baptist Church in Chisholm. He served in the Army National Guard and shared many stories of time spent cooking for his fellow Guardsmen.
Harvey and Karen had three children, Raymond, Roxanne, and Rachel. They raised their family in Chisholm, on the Iron Range. Many summers were spent camping and he especially loved teaching his children how to fish, hunt and appreciate the outdoors. Harvey worked his career as a butcher for Piggly Wiggly, later Jubilee Foods. Harvey was a hardworking man with a contagious laugh. He loved to tell a good joke, tap his toes to a great tune, be a dependable friend, and give anything he could to help someone in need.
His greatest joy aside from his wife and children was being a grandpa. “Papa Harvey” was a proud grandfather to Dawson Joseph, Hannah Marie, Evan Daniel and August “Gus” Ray. He loved to share his jokes, laughter and play with his grandkids, watching them grow. Some of his fondest memories included fishing on Lake Superior, hiking Superstition Mountain, cooking and wood carving. He was a kind man and grew in his faith over the years.
A friend to many, Harvey loved to tell stories and sing songs. One of his favorites was quite catchy and would make his grandchildren giggle. It goes something like this. “A one, and a two and a three...A peanut sat on a railroad track, it’s heart was all a flutter. A train came roaring down the track, TOOT TOOT! Peanut Butter!” It was with great pride he moved to Ada, Minn., to be closer to family and enjoyed being a member of the Ada community. Harvey spent time watching parades, attending races, was proud to walk the Norman County Relay for Life as a cancer survivor, looked forward to the annual Norman County Fair and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church, Green Meadow.
Harvey kept loving his family up to his last moments and left this earth with Karen and Rachel by his side. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease which may have taken his memory, but not the love and kindness in his heart. He was lovingly cared for by the kindest caregivers who were also a special part of his journey through his very last moments. May we all think of Harvey and his caring heart, laughter, loving nature and smile. He was a true example of dedication, determination, hard work and being a loving human being to others. He will be missed by his family, friends, neighbors, and his sweet dog, Suzi.
Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Karen; daughter, Rachel (Danny) Brandt of Ada; grandchildren: Dawson (son of Raymond); Hannah, Evan and Gus (children of Rachel and Danny); siblings: Ed (Mary Jean) Waters of Chisholm, Edie Brusacoram (the late Donald Brusacoram) of Buhl and David (Lois) Waters of Bigfork; mother-in-law, Faye Collins (the late Raymond Collins) of Glendora; sister-in-law, Rebecca Hurst (the late Rodney Hurst) of Apache Junction; brother-in-law, James (Robin) Collins of Texas; sister-in-law, Cindy Collins of Glendora; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, special friends and neighbors.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ellen (Bengston) Waters; daughter, Roxanne Waters; dear friend, Barbara (Roger) Paradis; son, Raymond Waters; brother-in-law Rodney Hurst, father-in-law, Raymond Collins; and brother-in-law, Donald Brusacoram.
Funeral: A private family gathering will be held at Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes in Ada. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date, early summer.
