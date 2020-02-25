Harold C. Wentland, 85, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born March 15, 1934, in Charles Mix County, S.D., the son of Paul and Hannah (Pedersen) Wentland. Harold was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Myears on Sept. 20, 1958, at the Presbyterian Church in Lake Andes, S.D.
Harold worked as a Cement Mason through Union Local #633. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing, and the Eagles Club #4456. Harold loved to build a home for people and was often found working for Habitat for Humanity. He also enjoyed making maple syrup from trees in his yard, and fall would find him out in his deer stand. Harold enjoyed being out in nature and with his family and friends.
Harold is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Harry Wentland, Mary Wentland and Alan Wentland, all of Hibbing; sisters, Rosemary Bucholz of Lake Andes, S.D., and Norma (Morry) Van Zee of Platte, S.D.; brothers, Alvin Wentland of Lake Andes, S.D., Paul (Betty) Wentland of Sun City, Ariz., Robert Wentland of Kirkland, Wash., Glen (Kathy) Wentland of Mt. Vernon, S.D., and Larry (Mary) Wentland of Napa, Idaho; grandchildren, Doug Wentland, Elizabeth (Tom) Barker, Katie Wentland, Joe Wentland, Elijah Teske and Jonah Teske; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jada, Jeremiah, Lyrik, Lucy, Carol and Wyatt; and numerous friends and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ernie; sisters, Mavis and Alice; and brothers, George and Walter.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. Pastor Katie Larson will officiate.
Inurnment: Will be at a later date in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
