Harold A. Taylor died very unexpectedly, the evening of Dec. 29, 2019, at the age of 61.
Harold was born in Hibbing, Minn., at the Hibbing General Hospital on Jan. 24, 1958, to Burgess and Magdalen (Zweibohmer) Taylor.
Harold “Dinger” Taylor started his longtime career of 34+ years managing a grocery store, after which he opened his own small-town meat market in Pine City, “Harold’s Quality Meats.” After 10 great years of owning and operating Harold’s Meats he went from “selling cow parts to car parts.” He finished his career at Napa Auto Parts store in Pine City where he loved bullshitting with anyone and everyone. If you knew Harold, you knew he always had a good joke to tell.
He loved spending time with his kids and four grandsons, cooking every holiday meal, hunting at the shack, snowmobiling trips with the guys, cruising on his Harley all day long, and many trips “Back to the 50s” with his daughter, Niki.
He just recently purchased a 1963 Chevy C-10 to match his beautiful wife, Lisa’s birth year. Working on his hot rods was a big joy in his life.
Harold is survived by his wife, Lisa; daughters: Sarah Taylor (Chad) of Pine City, Niki Taylor (Ben) of Pine City, Teri Kroll of North Branch; grandsons, Jaeggar, Noah, Auggie and Sylas. Harold is also survived by his siblings, James Taylor and Robert Taylor, both of Hibbing, John (Donna) Taylor of Oklahoma, Patty (David) Anderson of Coon Rapids, sister-in-law, Linda Taylor of Hibbing; many nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Burt and Maggie Taylor; and brother, Wayne Taylor.
Funeral: A celebration of Harold’s life is planned for 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Swanson Chapel in Pine City. A luncheon will be held at the Pine City Pizza Pub following the service.
Visitation: A gathering time for friends and family will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, and for one hour prior to the service Monday, all at the Swanson Chapel in Pine City.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City~Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
