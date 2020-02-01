Gregory Alan Sallila, 63, Keewatin, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with Alzheimers at Aspen Grove Assisted Living surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hibbing on Aug. 17, 1956, to Ronald “Bud” and Jean Sallila. He married Christine Dix on Oct. 10, 1980, in Hibbing and they were life-long residents of Keewatin.
Greg worked for the City of Keewatin as well as the Keewatin Fire Department for much of his life before falling ill. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 452 of Keewatin. Greg enjoyed spending time with his family and his many friends and co-workers from the city. He enjoyed horseshoes at the Hibbing Horseshoe Club, fishing, hunting, and watching the Minnesota Twins and Nascar.
He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandy (Jason Senogles) Sallila of Rogers, Minn.; son, Matt Sallila of Gilbert; sister, Linda (Brian) Dahl of Dunnellon, Fla.; sister, Nancie (Al) Bush of Little Canada, Minn.; grandchildren: Alyssa, Matthew, Brody, Braiden, Olivia; and by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Sallila; his parents, Ronald “Bud” and Jean Sallila; and nephew, Aaron Dahl.
The family would like to thank the employees at Aspen Grove Assisted Living in Chisholm for the years of dedication to caring for Greg.
Funeral: Will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral Friday at the funeral home.
Burial: Will be at Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing
Honorary Pallbearers: Will be Matt Sallila, Matthew Salllila, Brody Sallila, Braiden Sallila, Jason Senogles and Wayne Labine.
