Greg Paul LaFreniere, 57, of Hibbing, and formerly of St. Louis Park, Minn., died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, with his family by his side.
Greg was born Oct. 11, 1961, in Hibbing, the son of Vernon and Doris (Edstrom) LaFreniere. He lived in Hibbing, Jamestown, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and St. Louis Park prior to returning to Hibbing. Greg was a 25-year employee of Twist-Ease, was the plant manager, and was instrumental in the success of the company. He was a gifted athlete, excelling at golf, playing baseball for the HCC Cardinals, and he enjoyed watching sports. Greg was known for his quick wit and being a wealth of knowledge; he was a naturalist and enjoyed listening to music, especially U-2.
Greg is survived by his mother, Doris LaFreniere of Hibbing; sister, Michelle (Pat) Ryan of Lake Vermilion–Tower; and brother, Steve LaFreniere of Ham Lake; nieces and nephews: Erin, Meagan, Colin, Heidi, Logan, Cole and Marina; aunts and uncles: Clifford (Dorothy) Edstrom, Beth Ann (Jerry) Rosga, and Isabelle LaFreniere; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon James LaFreniere.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Rev. Brian Birk will officiate.
Visitation: A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Inurnment will follow in the Hibbing Park–Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials: Are preferred to the Salvation Army, Prostate Cancer Foundation, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church “Keep the Home Fires Burning’ fundraiser (heating system conversion), or donor’s choice.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
