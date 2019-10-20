Gloria Stanich Held was born in 1936 in Hibbing, Minn, where she graduated High School. She settled down in Hopkins after stints in Germany, St Louis Park, Colorado and California.
Gloria spent her entire professional career in the medical field, with a focus in research. She had a passion for serving and supporting people in need, which was prevalent throughout her life and even in her after-life health directive. Gloria donated her body parts for research in the hope that others would benefit from her anatomy.
In her final days, she reminisced on days of past with her children, Cindy Gallagher, Debra Bateson and Ricky Bateson, all six of her grandchildren and her beloved great grand babies.
Gloria has left this earth to reacquaint with her mother, Katherine Anderson, her sister, Sandy Liesmaki, and to meet her father, John Stanich, for the very first time. Above all, she has left us to have fellowship with God our Father, as he greets her saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Funeral: A memorial of Gloria’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at St. Gabriel Church on the St. Joseph Campus on 1300 Main Street in Hopkins, Minn.
Visitation: There will be a social starting at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service, and there will be a light lunch served immediately following.
