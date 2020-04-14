Gloria Mary (Bertogliat) Lott

Gloria, 88, passed away April 11, 2020, at Essentia Health in Duluth due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was born Sept. 8, 1931, in Waukegan, Ill., to Rose and Dominic Bertogliat. As a child, she attended Catholic school. She loved horses and horseback riding.
Her family moved to Keewatin in 1948 where she met her husband John Lott. They were married Feb. 20, 1950. Gloria worked in her parent’s restaurant and grocery store in Keewatin. In 1963, John and Gloria moved their family to Babbitt. She ran a pizza business from her home and earned a reputation for making the best pizzas in town. She also worked as a cook for the Babbitt Country Club and later for AEOA Dining. She worked many volunteer hours at St Pius X Catholic Church, teaching Catechism and working at funerals. She was always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. Gloria loved to read and started each day reading the newspaper and working the Jumble and other puzzles. She enjoyed knitting, gardening, berry picking, canning, music and spending time in her kitchen. Her knitting creations included personalized Christmas stockings, blankets and sweaters for all ages that will be used for generations to come.
Gloria’s mastery in the kitchen cannot adequately be described in words. Her Italian heritage showed through, most notably in her Sunday spaghetti dinners, plus the thousands of meals she prepared over the years. Her kitchen table always welcomed visitors, young and old, with a dessert — or soup, or salad, or antipasta. Her cooking reflected the love in her heart — abundant, soothing and welcoming.
Gloria dearly loved her family. When asked by a grandchild about her greatest accomplishment, she replied, “My children and grandchildren.” She was a devout Catholic, rarely missing a Mass at St. Pius X in Babbitt, and later attending those celebrated at St. Ann’s Residence in Duluth, where she resided since 2016.
Gloria is survived by her brother, Julian (Sharon) Bertogliat of Esko; her children: John (Mary Jo) Lott of Duluth, Linda (Ron) Asleson of Embarrass, Beth (Steve) Godwin of Embarrass, Craig (Tammy) Lott of Soldotna, Alaska, and Kevin (Laura) Lott of Duluth; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John in 2016; and sister, Jeannine Karandos of Indianapolis.
Funeral: In light of COVID-19, a private graveside service and burial will be held at this time, with a Memorial Mass at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
