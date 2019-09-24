Gloria Kay (Wang) Mehle, born Sept. 15, 1937, in Grand Rapids, Minn., entered her final resting place on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Majestic Pines Senior Living Center in Grand Rapids.
Gloria was proud of and reminisced often of her childhood on the family farm, with her father, Emil Wang, mother, Frances Wang, and two younger sisters, Valeria and Ardis. Gloria graduated from Grand Rapids High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from UMD, which led to her 37-year career teaching first grade in Hibbing. Gloria felt honored to have impacted so many young lives during her tenure as an educator. She loved family, hunting and fishing, four-wheeling, walking in the woods, and sharing time with her close friends.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Deb (Jim) Young; sisters, Valeria (Ray) Johnson and Ardis (Ron) Caauwe; two grandchildren, Rob (Rebecca Chmielewski-Young) Young and Melissa (Tom) Tollefson; six great-grandchildren: Daniel, Avery, Isaac, Aubrianna, Estella and Kalina; three nieces, Tracey Roy, Alesha German, Michelle Caauwe; nephew, Curt Johnson; five great-nephews; and one great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her nephew, Ryan Johnson.
Funeral: Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Rowe Funeral Home. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Per Gloria’s request, at her service, please wear either blue, camo, or blaze orange.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Burial: Will be at Warba-Feeley Cemetery, Warba, Minn., at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
