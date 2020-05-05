Gloria Elizabeth Corradi, 82, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Fairview Regional Medical Center in Hibbing, after a brief two month stay at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
Gloria was born in Hibbing on Oct. 28,1937, to Domenic and Mary (Collyard) Montelioni. She grew up on 2nd Avenue West and attended Hibbing High School. Gloria married Jon Corradi on Oct. 1, 1953. Together they built their home in Balkan Township and raised their two sons Gregory and Terrance.
Gloria was very active in the Balkan Bocce Ball league and the Garden Club. She was an active curler and won the Chisholm Women’s Club Championship in 1974 on the Ann Frensco Rink and curled in many fun bonspiels. She was also active in the Hibbing/Chisholm Italian American club with her sisters Gracie, Philly and Ginna. She was a member of St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm.
Gloria worked at the Gopher Theater in High School. She was a dental assistant most of her career for her good friends Doc and Ti Hoffman and after for Dr. JoAnne Bassing until she retired. She was also an entrepreneur and owned the Elaine Powers Exercise Salon in Hibbing in the 60’s. She lovingly cared for her six grandchildren after she retired.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was a fantastic cook and loved to work in her yard and garden. She spent many wonderful years at the Corradi cabin on Blackduck Lake enjoying fishing and playing bean bag with her friends and family. The Montelioni “Sisters” knew how to laugh, sing, play cards and thoroughly enjoy life.
Gloria is survived by her sons, Greg (Shelley) and Terry (Lynn); her grandchildren: Jaclyn (Josh) Simon, Megan (Jeff) Gornick, Maria (JT), Julie (Taylor) Skoglund and Zachary; her great-grandchildren: Robert and Thomas Simon, Charli and Mavis Gornick, with a new Gornick and Skoglund to be born soon; sisters: Doretta George, Gracie Zbacnik, Clara Kearney; and her brother-in-law, Roger (Diane) Corradi, along with many cherished nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; and in-laws, Ermie and Katherine Corradi; sister-in-law, baby Sharon; sisters, Virginia (Oliver) Ronchetti, Phyllis (Louie) Sterle; brothers-in-law, John George and Fred Zbacnik; her loving husband, Jon on May 1, 1998; and her “forever 21” grandson, Robert in 2005.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Heritage Manor and especially our Megan Gornick who was our eyes, ears and FaceTime contact during the quarantine.
Funeral: Private arrangements are being made at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 virus allows us to gather in Gloria’s memory.
Burial: Will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Chisholm.
