Gloria Boeckman, 74, passed away Feb. 16, 2019 at home.
She is survived by a son, David (Christina) Arnett of Stillwater, Minn.; two grandchildren; and significant other, John Haapoja of Hibbing.
Funeral: Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Hibbing Christian Assembly Church, located at 2201 Second Ave. West.
