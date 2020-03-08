Glenn Orin Graber, 63, of Hibbing, and formerly of Detroit Lakes, Willmar and Shakopee, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D.
He was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Hibbing the son of Reuben and Winnifred (Osterdyk) Graber. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School and Hibbing Jr. College.
Glenn worked as a pressman for printing shops. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Glenn enjoyed playing and watching hockey, softball, and politics. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Glenn is survived by his children: Christopher (Jennifer) Graber of Dayton, Minn., Jennifer (Tony) Kaufhold of Shakopee, Minn., Justin (Tanya) Graber of Belle Plaine, Minn., Rachel Graber of Anoka, Minn., Megan (Joseph) Alberts of Shakopee, Minn., and Stephanie Graber of St. Paul, Minn.; siblings: Ron (Juanita) Graber of Rochester, Minn., Keith Graber of Moorhead, Minn., and Tom (Sue) Graber of Chisholm; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral: Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the church.
Burial: Inurnment will be at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora, Minn. Memorials: May be directed to the American Kidney Foundation.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
