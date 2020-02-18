Glenn Orin Graber, 63, of Hibbing, and formerly of Detroit Lakes, Willmar, and Shakopee, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D.
He was born Dec. 31, 1956, in Hibbing, the son of Reuben and Winnifred (Osterdyk) Graber.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
A full notice will follow.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
