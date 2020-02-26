Gladys Linda Lahdelma

Gladys Linda Lahdelma was born on Feb. 13, 1950, in Hibbing, Minn., and passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

She dedicated 35 years of teaching to elementary students in Hibbing before retiring. She enjoyed volunteering throughout the community at the hospital, Heritage Manor and Guardian Angels, and she was a member of the Kaleva Finnish Society.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy (Paul) Samson; niece, Breanne (Randy) Katrin; several cousins; and her beloved dog, Luca.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Linda Lahdelma; her grandparents; and brother-in-law, Jim Samson.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held later this summer.

Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.

Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.

