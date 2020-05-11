Geraldine Mary Zlonis-Lehmann, of Maple Grove, Minn., died Monday, May 11, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Geraldine is survived by siblings: Nancy Fish, Hibbing, Edwina (Ed) Walior, Bloomington, Minn., and Joe (Teresa) Zlonis, Hibbing.

Funeral: A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Zlonis-Lehmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries