Gerald R. Stuntebeck, 88, of Hibbing, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.
He was born Jan. 9, 1931 to Andrew and Dorothy (Vorgert) Stuntebeck in Keewatin. He attended Keewatin Schools. After graduating from high school, Gerald proudly served his country for over 4 years with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. After his military duty, Gerald achieved an Associate of Arts degree, and was later employed as an engineer with General Dynamics. He resided in Texas until 2003, moving back to the Iron Range and living in the area ever since. He was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing, the Hibbing Senior Citizens Center and the Knights of Columbus. Gerald spent a lot of time playing cards with his friends at the Senior Citizens Center in Hibbing.
He is survived by his several nieces and nephews, Ronald Landman, Robert Landman, Andrew Landman, Mary Beth Thorsgaard, Kathy Nogues, Stacy Mackey, Nancy Clusiau and Susan Stuntebeck; and sister-in-law, Donna Stuntebeck of Hibbing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arnold and Eugene Stuntebeck; and his sister, Elizabeth Landman.
Funeral: Services for Gerald will be at noon, Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Wednesday.
Interment: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.