Gerald Joseph “Cub” Kaiser, 70, Hibbing, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Mary’s in Duluth after a short illness.
He was born June 26, 1949, in Hibbing to Alice and Jake Kaiser. Cub attended Hibbing Schools and worked and retired from the Hibbing Public Utilities. He was a member of the Instrument Society of America (ISA). His hobbies included watching and attending car races, from Daytona to Indy, curling and hunting and fishing at “the shack.” Cub was an original member of the Cobb Cook Clan and will be missed by them all.
He is survived by his sister, Nancy Lee, Duluth; nephew, Mike Lee, Watertown, Minn.; and niece Jackie Krongard, Vadnais Heights, Minn.; his old and dear friends of the Cobb Cook Clan, Corner Bar and hunting shack buddies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Patsy Kiaser.
Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Dougherty Funeral Home. A gathering following the service will be at The Corner Bar.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: Private burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
