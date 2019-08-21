Gerald Andrew (Tootsie) Gangl Sr. passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the age of 85. Gerald was born on Dec. 10, 1933, in Buhl, to Andrew and Gertrude (Kasper) Gangl. He grew up in Nashwauk. And even though he and his wife Shirlee moved to Hibbing later in life, he always considered Nashwauk his home. As a young man he briefly went to work in the mines before enlisting in the Navy during the Korean War. After being discharged from the service in 1952, he returned to Nashwauk and picked up where he left off by returning to work and eventually becoming an electrician in the mines. In 1952 he also married the love of his life, Shirlee Pakko, and they began their lifelong adventure together. The early years of their marriage were full of ups and downs. They welcomed their first son, Jer, mourned the loss of their infant daughter, Terri, and welcomed their second son, Guy. Through it all they made it work for over 66 years.
Always a hard worker, he would do whatever he could to provide for his family, often taking other jobs during the times when he was laid off from the mines. His work ethic also carried over into his personal life as he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
A proud member of the United Steelworkers of America, he prided himself on standing up for workers rights. Something that he continued to do long into his retirement.
He was quick-witted, and always armed with a joke or a funny story. He loved to hunt, fish, carve fishing decoys, play guitar and harmonica, perform magic tricks for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he especially loved spending days at his cabin on Buck Lake with his beloved, four-legged companion Louie. He instilled his wisdom in his sons, grandsons, and anyone willing to learn, ensuring that the lessons he learned and the knowledge he gained would be passed down to younger generations.
He is survived by his wife, Shirlee; sons, Guy (Lynne) Gangl and Jer (Carolyn) Gangl; grandsons: Jake (Fianna Johnson) Gangl, Justin (Sarah Drlaca) Gangl, and Joel (Amber Keller) Gangl; great-grandkids: Mara, Christian, Kaylynn, Aiden, Justice, Gavin, Josie, Jaxon, and Jazmine; brother, Albert; sister-in-law, Lorraine; nephews, Richard (Tina) Carmody, Kenneth Carmody, Russell Metzer; nieces: Christine (Tom) Lorenz, Charlene Metzer, Bridget (Kim) Blum, and Brenda (John) Yuritich, Ginger Gangl; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Gertrude Gangl; brothers, Norbert (Nibber) and Charles Gangl; sisters, Barbara Metzer and Lila Carmody; nephews, Michael Metzer and Charles and Andrew Carmody; niece, Cathleen Metzer; great-niece, Melissa McDonald; infant daughter, Terri; and his beloved dog and best friend, Louie.
Funeral: Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: A private burial ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth Minnesota.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
