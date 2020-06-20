Gerald Allen (Jer) Gangl

Gerald Allen (Jer) Gangl, of Hibbing, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 66.

Jerry was born on Oct. 8, 1953, in Grand Rapids and grew up in Nashwauk. He worked as a lab technician at Butler Bros. and National Steel.

In 1983 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Metzer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald (Tootsie) Gangl Sr. just 10 months ago; his grandparents; and infant sister, Terri.

He leaves behind is wife, Carolyn Gangl; mother, Shirlee (Pakko) Gangl; brother, Guy (Lynne) Gangl; three of his wife’s children: Craig Metzer, Ann Godette, Ken Metzer; and nephews, Jake (Fianna) Gangl, Justin (Sarah) Gangl, and Joel (Amber) Gangl.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on June 26 at the Open Door Church, 12025 Corey Tracts Rd, in Hibbing.

