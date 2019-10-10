George William Skurich Sr., 92, of Hibbing, left this world the only possible way he could, when he was ready.
Born to Samuel and Mary (Oshasky) Skurich of Marble, on Aug. 23, 1927, the youngest of seven children. George, or Bill as he was also known, grew up just like a lot of boys of his generation. He explored the wilderness, swam in mine pits, and began a life full of stories that would make a Hollywood movie seem very feasible. If you ever spent any time with him, he would have gladly told you all about them and one of his seven jokes he rotated through. George, at the age of 18(ish), enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably as part of the Greatest Generation in Europe during the winding days of World War II. He was a proud member of the Big Red One! Like many of this era, he spoke very little about his time in combat and hardly anything of how he obtained a slight limp that he would have for the rest of his life. One thing George did mention was his time as an honor guard for the Nuremberg Trials where he watched and guarded infamous Nazis on trial. When George returned to Minnesota after the war, he met and fell in love with the women he spent close to 66 years of marriage, Anne Hydukovich of Buhl. The first night they met, he offered her a ride home from a dance. After she accepted, he let her know that his car was nothing special and kind of embarrassing. After she still wanted the ride home, he walked her out to his brand-new car, that he had bought that day. Anne and George were married July 31, 1954. Anne was with him on the day that he left this world. Together, they would raise five children. George worked in sales, selling everything from heavy equipment for mining to food in the service industries later in his career. George participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., for his service in the armed forces. He was also in General Eisenhower’s Honor Guard and orchestrated logistics for President Kennedy’s visit to Hibbing’s Memorial Building.
George was a member and past president of St. Michael's Orthodox Church, the Masonic Lodge, and was a Commander for the VFW Post 1221 from 1960-1961 as well as a 42nd degree Shriner.
George is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anne; his children: Debra (Jim) Cohoe of Burnsville, Minn., George Jr. (Cindy) of Side Lake, Elliot (Heathar) of Duluth, David (Carolyn) of Tucson, Ariz., and Sharon (Dan) Rebrovich of Hibbing. The five of them gave George and Anne seven grandchildren: Christopher and Michael Cohoe, Bradford, Matthew, and Rachel Skurich, and Rebecca and Philip Rebrovich. Chris and his wife, Evan, would give them an additional three great-granddaughters, Emma, Madilyn and Amelia. All 15 of them inherited George’s quick and sharp tongue, thick skin, love of laughter, and for the only time ever to be admitted, his utter stubbornness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Mary; siblings: Mil Skurich, Mary Chanak, Peter Skurich, Mayme Columbo, Elizabeth Bruiger and Jane Kolar.
Funeral: Service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Michaels Orthodox Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for an hour and a half prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Burial: Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
