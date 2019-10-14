George Phillip Beiko

George P. Beiko, 88, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather entered his heavenly Father’s home on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, while holding the hand of his devoted wife of 65 years, Eileen. George and Eileen had been residents of Chisholm for over 20 years.
George was born to John Beiko and Anna Manchulenko on Aug. 31, 1931, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He was raised in Portage LaPrairie, Manitoba, and there he attended grade school and high school. During high school, George played baseball and hockey and gave three years to the Army Cadet Service. After high school he attended four years of training as a pressman in printing in Winnipeg. In 1952 George came to Minneapolis and went to work as a printer, and joined the United States Air Force. In 1953 he met the love of his life, Eileen, converted to Catholicism and married her that same year. He joined the Knights of Columbus in 1962. George and Eileen adopted a daughter, Maria in 1967. George was a Crystal Police Reservist for eight plus years. He joined the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus in 1986 served as Grand Knight several different times. He also became a Eucharist Minister in the 1970s and continued serving as such until shortly before his death.
George is survived by his wife, Eileen; child, Maria; four grandchildren: Joseph (Nikki); Joshua (Mariah), Meg, and Mark (Nadia); four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Giovanni, Easton and Vincent; and six siblings, Bill (Lucille), Mary (Edward), Grace (Bob), John (Janette), Lillian, Cathy (Devon).
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna; two siblings, Julianne and Anne; two aunts, Grace and Lillian.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm with Fr. Anthony Craig celebrating.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the on-line guestbook and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.