Gene Nurkka, 82, died on April 10, 2020.
Born Sept. 11, 1937, raised in Nashwauk, Minn. Parents Ray & Lil owned Nurkka’s Superette. Graduated 1955 Greenway HS, Coleraine, Minn. Earned Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering at U of MN. Joined Army Reserves as a Med Specialist, & earned Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He married Janet (Strum) on Aug. 20, 1960. Early on an avid hunter & fisherman and a licensed Amateur Ham Radio Operator at 14.
(W Ø I H W). Worked as a TV repairman in college, Electrical Engineer with CDC in Bloomington, Minn. His passion was missions. He was a fervent believer in sharing the Good News of the Gospel, and our Savior, Jesus Christ. Gene & Janet were missionaries in Papua New Guinea (1964-1972) with Wycliffe Bible Translators. Upon return to the US he continued to serve the Lord faithfully through church participation. In 1996 he became a licensed Minister. Gene is survived and greatly missed by his loving wife Janet, daughter Lynn, and sons Tim (Dana), Brian (Erin), 6 grandchildren; brother Glen (Sandy) niece and nephews.
We love you and will miss you, until we meet again.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16.
Memorial Service TBA.
