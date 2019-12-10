Gary Roger Kochevar

Gary R. Kochevar, 64, Hibbing, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in his home.
He was born July 24, 1955, in Virginia, to Joseph and Madeline Kochevar. Gary married Christal Sanders on Sept. 17, 1988, and had lived in Chisholm where they raised their family before moving to Hibbing later in life. Gary lived a simple lifestyle that revolved around the family he loved and the work he did at Minntac and LTV Mining. When his mining career ended, he had enjoyed his time working for Ranger Chevrolet.
He is survived by his wife, Christal; son, Nicholas (Shalynn) Kochevar of Lakeville, Minn.; his daughter, Kaitlyn Kochevar of Hibbing; four grandchildren: Max, Sophia, Ace and Mila Kochevar; his father- and mother-in-law, Warren and Karen Sanders; and his sister, Patty (Daniel) Maloney of Crown Point, Ind.
Funeral: A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Dougherty Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.