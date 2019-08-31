Gary “Pack Rat” Becicka, 56, of Cohasset, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Gary was born in 1962 to Keith and Beverly “Jean” Becicka in Grand Rapids. Gary graduated from Greenway High School in 1981 and attended Itasca Community College. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. After being discharged from the service, Gary was employed with Minnesota Power for 25 years, until his retirement.
Gary enjoyed scuba diving, golf, fishing, hunting and gardening. He was a wonderful mentor to his nieces and nephews and taught them many valuable skills.
He is survived by his mother, Jean Becicka of Pengilly; former spouse, Michaela Coughlan of Boston, Mass.; sisters, Gail (David) Kasper and Karen Becicka, both of Cohasset, and Lori Becicka of Pengilly; brother, Jim (Jodie) Becicka of Pengilly, and Darrel (Wanda) Becicka of Keewatin; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Keith; and sister-in-law, Debbie Becicka.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids. The Rev. Marva Jean Hutchens will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial: Will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland, with full military honors.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences, please visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
