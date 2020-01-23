Gary Michael Stark, 79, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Gary was born in Hibbing on Sept. 23, 1940, to Ardella Sundquist. He was joined in marriage to his wife, Margaret Wolf, on June 8, 1960. Gary was a lifelong resident of Hibbing, he owned the Shop Rite grocery store for eight years, and following ownership of the store he managed the Memorial Building for 25 years. Gary enjoyed carving, playing the trumpet and watching the squirrels and hummingbirds in his yard.
Gary is survived by his wife, Margaret; children: Amy (Dominic) Cannata, Woodstock, Ill., Lisa (Rick) Leslie, Texas, Gary Carl (Julie Enger) Stark, Hibbing; three half brothers; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ardella; uncle, Elmer Sundquist; and aunt, Hazel (Wes) Barkla.
Gary’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Fairview Hospice.
Visitation: Will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing with a prayer service at 11:30 a.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 5353 Wayzata Blvd., Suite 500 St. Louis Park, MN 55416.
Burial: Interment will be at a later date in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
