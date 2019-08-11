Gary D. Darland

Gary Darland, 74 of Keewatin, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Gary was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Bemidji, Minn., to Harry and Joyce (Tardy) Darland. On April 27, 1973, Gary married his wife of 46 years, Celeste Chastan, in Keewatin. Gary was a 45-year resident of Keewatin. He worked at National Steel as a welder until his retirement in 1994. Shortly after retirement he started Darland Sand and Gravel. Gary was a former member of the Buck Lake Improvement Club; he was also a member of the Nashwauk- Keewatin School Board for 15 years. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish, feed his herd of deer and always had a garden. The most important thing to Gary was his family. His son-in-law Rob was an important asset to the family and he was so proud of his daughter Renae in both her personal and professional life. Gary also cherished every minute he spent with his grandson, Henry.
Gary is survived by his wife, Celeste; daughter, Renae (Rob) Darland Pecchia; grandson, Henry; siblings: Margy (William) Burcham, Butch, David and Dale Darland; and his dog, Daisy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Joyce; mother- and father-in-law, Mary and Henry; siblings, Royce and Linda.
Funeral: A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
